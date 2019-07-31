Northpointe Capital Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $547,956 as Valuation Rose; Loews (L) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 223,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 9.84 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company's stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 161,270 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 60% – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares to 327,527 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. The insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495. 10,528 shares valued at $479,614 were sold by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 55 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 19.17 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Smithfield Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,200 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 404,635 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 403,843 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 242 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 22,857 shares. Raymond James And owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 142,008 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 71,094 shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares to 42,489 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonestar Res Us Inc by 310,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,868 shares, and cut its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.