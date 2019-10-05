Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $4.81 Million; Saga Communications (SGA) Position Upped by Minerva Advisors Llc

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 3,546 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 57.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 111,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 83,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 195,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,601 shares to 24,875 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Professional Advisory Svcs has 24,870 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 333,427 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advsr Inc owns 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,712 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 209,732 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 5,322 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has invested 2.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger Anderson reported 92,010 shares stake. Frontier Investment Management has 41,727 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,517 shares. Cap World Invsts accumulated 161.99 million shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 492,673 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 143,202 shares. Parthenon invested in 122,211 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Legal And General Gp Public Lc reported 602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,025 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 14,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 9,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gp holds 0% or 2,416 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Kennedy invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) or 507,601 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 2,109 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% or 600 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd has 135,914 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.