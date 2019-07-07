Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.65 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Decreased by $360,000

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 19,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 1.14M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,271 shares to 93,959 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 107 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,861 shares. Centurylink stated it has 29,769 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd stated it has 3,996 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Arga Management LP has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,358 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 800 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bank Inc holds 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 62,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated accumulated 1.41% or 10.87 million shares. Compton Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,976 shares. Farmers invested in 2.73% or 68,815 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based fund reported 6,353 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 22,552 shares. Covington Cap reported 178,355 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,850 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).