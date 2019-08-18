Northpointe Capital Trimmed Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $825,233; Market Value Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Position as Stock Price Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,489 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 27,169 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold WHG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 30,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 855 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company owns 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 22,766 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,497 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 386,060 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). American Grp Inc Inc holds 5,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,875 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.12% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 25,750 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited stated it has 3,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,800 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 23,284 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Mackenzie holds 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 61,134 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 691,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 150,670 shares. 106,400 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 3,011 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 81,161 shares to 195,397 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).