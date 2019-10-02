Northpointe Capital Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Envestnet Asset Management Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 15,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 100,926 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 85,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 204,278 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 40,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 120,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 80,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 4.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Responsible investing rapidly becoming critical to institutional investors, according to new Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer in Eight Countries – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon (AON) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aon PLC. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

