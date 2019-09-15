Northpointe Capital Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $351,726; Skylands Capital Raised Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 96,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Officials Are in Direct Contact With NTSB and FAA; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Plans More NYC, Washington Flights as Alaska Retreats; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 248,212 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 49,562 shares to 9,356 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 41,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,318 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).