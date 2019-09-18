Northpointe Capital Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Wix.Com (WIX) Position as Market Value Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 40,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 120,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 80,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 3.35M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $124.8. About 100,114 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based First Financial Bank has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nippon Life Global Americas reported 545,300 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.16% or 2.11M shares. Moreover, Architects has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aspiriant Lc holds 0.13% or 36,738 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd reported 115,968 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 355,602 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 1.64 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.11% or 493,761 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Van Strum & Towne owns 8,108 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 173,560 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 0.99% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 246,484 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Hills Bankshares reported 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,890 shares to 109,165 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,376 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 3,000 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 1.79 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 577,317 are held by Franklin. Coatue Mngmt holds 177,904 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pier Capital Limited Liability invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James & Associate owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 20,803 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 123,919 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,321 shares. Citigroup holds 24,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Carroll Financial reported 66 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated reported 4,709 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 6,943 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).