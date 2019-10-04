Northpointe Capital Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Axiom International Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $15.70 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 66,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27,436 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 93,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.98M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 402,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6.82 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.32 million, down from 7.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 1.65M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 18,285 shares to 68,260 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 138,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Gp has 6.44 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grassi Invest, California-based fund reported 72,050 shares. Heartland accumulated 1.03% or 297,185 shares. Smithfield Com holds 34,327 shares. Pension Ser invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.11% or 743,910 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Utah Retirement invested in 770,245 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grand Jean Capital Management Inc reported 78,978 shares. 206,185 were reported by Crawford Counsel Inc. Minnesota-based Sit Associates Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Consulta has invested 6.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 114,136 shares to 301,795 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.