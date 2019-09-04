Northpointe Capital Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lifted by $2.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.86 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 79,519 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 26,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 141,055 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 114,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 3.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

