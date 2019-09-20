Northpointe Capital Lowered Foot Locker (FL) Position By $452,927; Shorts at Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Raised By 86.92%

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 20.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,047 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 42,216 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 53,263 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 1.78 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) had an increase of 86.92% in short interest. BCSF’s SI was 161,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 86.92% from 86,400 shares previously. With 161,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s short sellers to cover BCSF’s short positions. The SI to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc’s float is 0.31%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 149,523 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 7,744 shares to 23,998 valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 16,101 shares and now owns 50,973 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 15.45% above currents $40.71 stock price. Foot Locker had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. B. Riley & Co maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 19. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. B. Riley & Co maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 26. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of FL in report on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Credit Suisse. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3900 target in Monday, August 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 566 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 112,818 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,362 shares. Nwq Co Lc invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Sei Investments has 51,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 420,333 shares. Moreover, Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 31,229 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 151,363 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc accumulated 12,810 shares. Cypress Cap Grp holds 0.05% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio.

