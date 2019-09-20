Northpointe Capital Lifted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shorts Increased By 26.37%

Northpointe Capital Llc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 18.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc acquired 6,386 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 40,227 shares with $3.52M value, up from 33,841 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveiled the plan last week; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 27/04/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT EXPECTED FROM UAL’S TERM LOAN RE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MLN VS 47,611 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. BCRX’s SI was 12.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 9.95 million shares previously. With 2.28M avg volume, 6 days are for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s short sellers to cover BCRX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.28 million shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 91,838 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 18,400 shares. Sei Investments Company owns 140,273 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Llc reported 2.94% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,740 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corp has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 11,674 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 277,324 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 170,257 were reported by Davidson Kempner Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Dupont has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 1.00M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.52M shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,814 shares to 75,920 valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 41,352 shares and now owns 63,318 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Continental Holdings has $111 highest and $8100 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 6.99% above currents $89.42 stock price. United Continental Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $320.27 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity. The insider ASELAGE STEVE bought $10,710.