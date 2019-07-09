Northpointe Capital Lifted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.32 Million; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Holder Donald Smith & Company Cut Holding by $12.22 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 197,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 986,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.39 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 22,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 3.04 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Invest Counsel Inc owns 325,612 shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies reported 81,440 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 74,412 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 8,140 shares. 7,172 are owned by Hilltop Holdg. Phocas accumulated 6,497 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 55,192 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware reported 0.14% stake. Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. 220 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 417,421 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 493,262 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 23,203 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,009 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 598,909 shares. First Fincl Bank & Of Newtown accumulated 0.3% or 11,579 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 18,054 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ledyard State Bank holds 4,397 shares. 65,261 were accumulated by Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Co reported 1,794 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 10,313 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 69,935 shares. South Street Llc holds 95,262 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,649 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Llc holds 1.24% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 309,764 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 3,315 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.