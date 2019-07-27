Northpointe Capital Lifted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Valuation Declined; Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Polaris Industries (PII) Position by $420,000 as Share Price Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 81,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 114,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc holds 57,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 17 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 50,374 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 14,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 13 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 3,328 shares. 8,107 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Piedmont Advisors Inc has 5,769 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 807 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Boston Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 93 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,079 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coastline owns 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 124,355 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc has invested 2.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 99,950 shares. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 1% or 406,277 shares. Narwhal has invested 1.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 301,088 are held by Davenport & Limited Company. Andra Ap holds 156,800 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 0.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 132,626 shares. Wills Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 75,092 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com holds 0.96% or 145,051 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Comm invested in 2.31% or 184,500 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.91% or 8.65 million shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,848 shares.

