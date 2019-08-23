Northpointe Capital Increases Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Valuation Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 68,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 46,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 1.83M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 66,562 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares to 42,489 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,831 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.28 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 192,932 are owned by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 131,529 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invesco Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.40 million shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Company Bancorporation holds 43,562 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10 reported 2.15% stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.15% or 217,382 shares in its portfolio. Miles invested in 0.27% or 5,145 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,839 shares. Natixis has 60,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.