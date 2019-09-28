Northpointe Capital Increases Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); As Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Stock Price Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,227 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q PRASM UP 2.7%; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 63,317 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Invest Limited Co invested in 14,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 612,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 10,000 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Zebra Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 12,806 shares. Ajo LP has 188,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 15,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Lubar invested in 15.83% or 2.79M shares. 10,578 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd invested in 46,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & owns 16,661 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 33,217 shares stake. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs L P, California-based fund reported 10,933 shares.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,281 were accumulated by Enterprise Svcs. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 87,939 shares. Natixis holds 0.13% or 184,589 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Llc has 13,547 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,200 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.9% or 11,674 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advisors holds 0.45% or 39,199 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Co accumulated 52,354 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.39% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Mufg Americas Holding has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 39,879 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.13% stake. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).