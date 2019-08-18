Northpointe Capital Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Encana (ECA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Southport Management Has Lifted Stake

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 54,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 92,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has 45,323 shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 0.64% stake. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 103,526 are held by Fdx. Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 264,948 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First City Mgmt holds 1.71% or 40,112 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 739,045 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation invested in 94,055 shares. Goodhaven Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.94% or 102,984 shares in its portfolio. 2,658 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Chilton Cap Mngmt Llc holds 11,034 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares to 14,769 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,013 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).