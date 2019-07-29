Northpointe Capital Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $621,400; Franklin Street Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $829,480 as Shares Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, up from 10,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $43.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.22. About 2.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,734 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 73,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 2.71 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares to 15,274 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,482 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21M shares. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,439 shares to 102,052 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,125 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

