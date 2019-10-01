Northpointe Capital Increased Its Agco (AGCO) Position; OSG CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OSGCF) SI Increased By 49.93%

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 11.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc acquired 6,189 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 61,157 shares with $4.74M value, up from 54,968 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 63,198 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER

OSG CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OSGCF) had an increase of 49.93% in short interest. OSGCF’s SI was 100,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 49.93% from 67,100 shares previously. It closed at $19.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 39,755 shares to 47,164 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 31,890 shares and now owns 109,165 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 159,863 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 0.05% stake. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 263,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). First Tru Advsr Lp invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Scout Invests Incorporated invested in 176,438 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.59% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Glenmede Na owns 57,234 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Indexiq Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 13,331 shares. 6,605 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.56’s average target is 5.27% above currents $75.58 stock price. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11 to “Overweight”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

OSG Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells cutting tools for industrial applications in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The companyÂ’s products include taps, drills, end mills, indexable tools, rolling dies, gauges, tooling systems, and tailored tooling solutions, as well as special products and accessories, such as holder/arbor related products, circular saws/bandsaws, diameter correction tools, tool storage cabinets, parts/accessories, LHSTIX/bits, and coating rods. It currently has negative earnings. It also imports and sells tools, as well as provides reconditioning services to worn tools.