Northpointe Capital Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $1.69 Million; Stock Price Rose; Trust Co Of Vermont Lowered Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $432,363 as Stock Price Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 582,171 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,410 shares to 228,366 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 646,342 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 20,453 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.96% or 26,387 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fdx invested in 7,555 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Navellier And Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.51% or 174,901 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Incorporated Ca invested in 0% or 124 shares. Conning has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30,542 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers accumulated 164,650 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 53,500 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Ltd Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bon AppÃ©tit: The Street Has Mostly Bullish Reaction To Darden’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,266 shares to 22,874 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,603 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).