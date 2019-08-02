Northpointe Capital Increased By $366,600 Its Exelon (EXC) Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted By $41.94 Million Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 101.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 4.66M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 9.26 million shares with $92.50M value, up from 4.60 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $87.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 81.72M shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc acquired 7,332 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)'s stock declined 10.40%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 101,343 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 94,011 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 31,529 shares to 168,967 valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Highpoint Res Corp stake by 911,261 shares and now owns 79,828 shares. Lonestar Res Us Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. The insider Aliabadi Paymon sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management holds 0.57% or 230,600 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Company holds 0% or 101 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Schaller Investment Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% stake. Intersect Limited Liability holds 16,449 shares. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept owns 5,578 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 989,692 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 12,824 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,539 shares. 85,386 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Alps Inc stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,979 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited stated it has 6,387 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 12.24M shares. Leavell Management stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sequoia Financial Advsr Llc reported 110,155 shares stake. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.02% or 14,180 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 95,313 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Co reported 186,750 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.13% or 31,427 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 83,500 were reported by Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 141,200 were reported by Andra Ap. Argyle Cap Management Inc owns 0.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 97,412 shares. 321,383 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Company.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 19,120 shares to 31,148 valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 301,053 shares and now owns 74,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.