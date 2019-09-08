Northpointe Capital Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $724,115 as Share Value Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 115.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 50,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 93,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtn invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,613 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 42,696 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 17,841 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,203 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% or 356,880 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 15,369 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Foster Motley holds 3,747 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 63,331 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 49,440 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. 18,959 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,329 shares to 31,891 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,023 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel Incorporated holds 15,304 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 324,890 were reported by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Reaves W H reported 9,030 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 15,350 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 106,628 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Firefly Value Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.12M shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,468 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or reported 74,705 shares stake. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,901 shares. 209,467 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank. Argent Co holds 92,791 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 74.40 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Theleme Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 29.79% or 10.33 million shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares to 15,274 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,872 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).