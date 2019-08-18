Northpointe Capital Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $1.67 Million; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $364,000; Share Price Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.75M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 57,199 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 31,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 168,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 200,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,936 shares to 52,202 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 1.83 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Garde Capital holds 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 12,432 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,927 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,369 shares. 53,854 are owned by Hudock Grp Ltd Llc. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 105,835 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt reported 384,293 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Serv Lc invested in 2,818 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 0% or 585,627 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swiss Bank & Trust has 15.35 million shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 145,012 are held by Prudential Fincl. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 29,326 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 2.14 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 613 shares. Kennedy Capital invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 18,519 shares. New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameriprise reported 137,214 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Art Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 38,526 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 310,186 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital stated it has 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,942 shares.