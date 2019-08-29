Northpointe Capital Has Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $1.69 Million; Stock Price Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted by $499,092 Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 14,541 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 216,777 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 161,096 shares to 55,872 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,769 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.