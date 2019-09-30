Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Brinker Capital Increases Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 28,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 44,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 6.68 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 25,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 68,438 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 43,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 956,976 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,876 shares to 234,223 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,084 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Companies Hiking Dividends Should Blow Away Treasury Bonds in the Years Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 2.27M shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,323 were reported by Zwj Counsel. Heathbridge Cap Limited accumulated 251,665 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tdam Usa Inc reported 1.02% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Comm holds 2,518 shares. 7.66M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Company holds 56,733 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Srb Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Com has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Business Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ifrah Fincl Ser Inc holds 9,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,865 shares. North Star Invest invested in 0.42% or 79,613 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 998 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation has 4,429 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 14.32M shares. Menta Cap has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,234 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc has 199 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baupost Grp Lc Ma stated it has 13.00 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa accumulated 2.17M shares. 6,097 are held by Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 33,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.