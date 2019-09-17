Northpointe Capital Has Raised By $1.23 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (IDCBF) Shorts Up By 34.11%

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) had an increase of 34.11% in short interest. IDCBF’s SI was 111.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.11% from 83.11 million shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 21435 days are for INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF)’s short sellers to cover IDCBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 26,100 shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 21.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc acquired 17,640 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 101,105 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 83,465 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 6.99 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $270.00 billion. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations divisions. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial services and products to firms, government agencies, and financial institutions.

More important recent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan moves to No. 2 in Forbes Global 2000 list – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “New chief at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of China Appears Undervalued, But There Is A Catch – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2017. More interesting news about Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Minsheng Bank: Negatively Impacted By Weak Asset Quality And Margin Pressures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2017.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 104,741 shares to 64,226 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 28,958 shares and now owns 15,366 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.87% above currents $69.43 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.