Northpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $2.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; White Elm Capital Has Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $2.14 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 133,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 10.05 million shares stake. Nomura Holding invested in 68,611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 22,898 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Incorporated accumulated 314,205 shares. Southeastern Asset Tn accumulated 7.99 million shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 49.72 million shares. Bokf Na reported 185,794 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.35% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 1.82M shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,851 shares. 12,951 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Grand Jean Mgmt has 5.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 1.75 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.17M shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37,558 shares to 156,189 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 34,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: A Killer Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,500 are held by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. 115,197 are held by Hl Financial Serv Llc. Summit Fin Strategies holds 2,750 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.14% or 14,621 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs reported 1.07 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Windsor Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 3,830 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Marathon Cap invested in 2,787 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd holds 22,268 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Illinois-based North Star has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Asset Strategies holds 0.11% or 5,126 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc holds 1.89% or 49,189 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 397,111 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.