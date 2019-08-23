Northpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.65 Million; Market Value Declined; Coca (KO) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 19,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 38,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest holds 0.91% or 4.43 million shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Willis Counsel stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baillie Gifford Co reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verity Verity Limited Liability Co accumulated 82,985 shares. Ycg Ltd stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vanguard has 0.56% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 304.07 million shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 1.12 million shares. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 0.17% or 60,819 shares. 708,241 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 449,470 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0.14% or 39,248 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank accumulated 32,151 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust invested in 9,698 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,238 shares to 55,574 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).