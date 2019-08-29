Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Position by $366,600; Prince Street Capital Management Stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Has Trimmed by $3.64 Million as Stock Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 269,397 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 7,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 101,343 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 1.10 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares to 42,489 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,603 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited reported 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.17% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 0.04% or 4,378 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 523,714 shares. Cambridge Invest Research owns 109,351 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 4.58 million shares. Miles Capital Incorporated accumulated 4,566 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 9,883 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 182,210 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 129,497 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 119,591 shares. Gradient owns 12,640 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

