Northpointe Capital Has Decreased Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $496,620

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,619 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 12,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,439 shares to 60,786 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

New York-based Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.97% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,720 shares. 3,100 are held by Holt Cap Limited Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Choate Invest Advisors reported 0.07% stake. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 10.3% or 385,040 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 103,130 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Haverford Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,300 are owned by Overbrook Mngmt Corporation. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 18,915 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 0.58% or 24,636 shares. 187,991 were reported by Cypress Group. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 13,017 were reported by National Bank Of Hawaii. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.95M shares stake.

Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept reported 402 shares. American Money Lc holds 1,222 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,159 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Company Lc has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Enterprise Fincl Ser holds 1,603 shares. Botty Investors Limited reported 11,516 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested in 1.21% or 7,197 shares. Lincoln has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodstock Corporation reported 151 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 854 are owned by Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership. Gladius Capital Lp reported 0% stake. 1,092 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 12,810 shares. Blackhill reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).