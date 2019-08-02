Northpointe Capital Has Decreased Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $825,233; World Asset Management Maintains Stake in Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ)

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,489 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 10,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 100,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 89,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Ahola Aaron sold $151,335 worth of stock or 2,157 shares. Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

