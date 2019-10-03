Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $4.54 Million; Share Value Rose; Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 115.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 68,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 31,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.38. About 2.33 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 761.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.85M, up from 267,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 2.47 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources: Let’s Get The Cost Discussion Right – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,188 shares to 213,859 shares, valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,997 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 262,049 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 47,351 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 176,712 shares. Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.42% or 199,156 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 283,885 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 52,520 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 117,334 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 4.84 million shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 123,193 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 50,104 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 9,834 shares. Mengis reported 0.83% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 43,000 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 18,075 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,958 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 27,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,141 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).