Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut By $3.39 Million Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 95.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 1,975 shares with $166,000 value, down from 42,275 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 722,568 shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 26.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc acquired 10,936 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 52,202 shares with $4.17M value, up from 41,266 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. J.P. Morgan initiated Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity. The insider BOWMAN ED H JR sold $184,868.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Colony Cap Inc New stake by 3.93M shares to 7.82 million valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.68 million shares and now owns 7.17M shares. Grupo Supervielle S A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs Inc has 2.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 33,252 shares. 8,770 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Dupont Management invested in 2,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,661 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 0.01% or 19,270 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 4.21 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,086 shares. Ameriprise holds 133,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 34,981 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 26,801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Llp stated it has 472,314 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.8% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sg Americas Securities stated it has 9,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 79,479 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92M for 14.89 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9100 highest and $84 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.43% above currents $85.77 stock price. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc stake by 154,501 shares to 14,769 valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 17,073 shares and now owns 15,274 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.