Northpointe Capital Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $5.06 Million; Regency Centers (REG) Sentiment Is 1.31

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 44.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 50,127 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 61,603 shares with $6.24M value, down from 111,730 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 158 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 121 sold and reduced stakes in Regency Centers Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 158.78 million shares, down from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 45.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 126,435 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.22 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.33% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 3.25% in the stock. Rbo & Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 183,116 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 1.18M shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 6.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.02 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 38.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 37,558 shares to 156,189 valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 26,707 shares and now owns 141,055 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 15.12% above currents $112.93 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

