Northpointe Capital Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Verity Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Altria Group Com (MO) by $379,050

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 50,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,603 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 111,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 7.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 2.97 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.29 million are owned by King Luther Capital. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,457 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,081 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 22,439 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wafra Inc invested in 0.22% or 61,115 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3.15 million shares. 581,812 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Inv Counsel has 2,111 shares. 37,329 are owned by Papp L Roy Associates. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 18,712 shares. Capstone Advsr accumulated 53,334 shares. 5,663 were accumulated by Sns Grp Limited Com. State Street invested in 1.19% or 150.20M shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,751 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 109,584 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Svcs Inc holds 0.16% or 1,947 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal General Pcl has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 39,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,639 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Murphy Management reported 129,187 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 8,048 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 5,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Bancshares has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Capital Partners holds 0.8% or 29,836 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 55,900 shares. 2,130 are held by Psagot Inv House Ltd. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,193 shares.