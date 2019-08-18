Northpointe Capital Cut Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Shorts at Pensare Acquisition – Right (WRLSR) Raised By 11.31%

Pensare Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:WRLSR) had an increase of 11.31% in short interest. WRLSR’s SI was 116,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.31% from 104,300 shares previously. With 144,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Pensare Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:WRLSR)’s short sellers to cover WRLSR’s short positions. It closed at $0.239 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 53.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Northpointe Capital Llc holds 31,831 shares with $3.92M value, down from 68,830 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 4,439 shares to 60,786 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 13,991 shares and now owns 32,296 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Savings Bank has 78,258 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,062 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stearns Service Gru accumulated 23,642 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested in 1.28% or 109,305 shares. Compton Ri accumulated 20,789 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Cv Starr Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Limited reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 1.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,238 shares. West Coast Financial Lc invested in 8,357 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd reported 3,270 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).