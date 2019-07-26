Northpointe Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS); As Tesla (TSLA) Market Valuation Declined, Gvo Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $6.81 Million Its Stake

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.61% or $36.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.82. About 21.92 million shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 04/05/2018 – Musk Vows to `Burn’ Tesla Shorts While Copping to `Foolish’ Call; 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF KEY HIRES MADE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: In the early days, Tesla saw celebrities as the key to everything. According to one source, securing one of; 27/04/2018 – Tesla in turn could be a good captive customer for SpaceX; 01/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call; 27/03/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Tesla Demographics Dataset; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon to Beat Uber, Tesla in Race Over Self-Driving Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Munster is also not concerned about the recent management shake-up at Tesla

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 24,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,440 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 8.58% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 205.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,529 shares to 168,967 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 301,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,022 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $19.75 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B.