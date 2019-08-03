Northpointe Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Pfizer (PFE); As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Stake

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 81,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 114,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 2.07% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 34,990 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 665,336 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of The West reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 9,500 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush &. Argent has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 11,447 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Conning Inc holds 0.08% or 14,288 shares. First Natl Company reported 21,873 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 1,381 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 6,125 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.96% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt holds 0.56% or 59,736 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 102,243 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com holds 207,871 shares. Wallace Mgmt invested in 8,245 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bessemer accumulated 8.67 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. American Natl Ins Tx holds 1.09% or 488,492 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 3.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 59.68 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com has 1.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.27M shares.