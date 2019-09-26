Northpointe Capital Boosted Snap On (SNA) Holding by $527,670; Miller Howard Investments Raised Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) Position by $14.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 22,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 19,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 304,082 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 411,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.29M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 3.74M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 25,614 shares to 31,473 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 111,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,533 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP U by 51,929 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,312 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).