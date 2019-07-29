Northland Power Inc. (NPI) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Imax (IMAX) Position By $3.34 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Imax Corporation (IMAX) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Imax Corporation (IMAX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 5.30 million shares with $120.15 billion value, up from 5.15 million last quarter. Imax Corporation now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 61,647 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China

Analysts expect Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 35.71% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. T_NPI’s profit would be $32.44M giving it 35.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Northland Power Inc.’s analysts see -76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 81,428 shares traded. Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20.

Northland Power Inc. develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. As of March 03, 2017, the firm owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 1,394 megawatts.

Among 4 analysts covering Northland Power (TSE:NPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Northland Power had 4 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) rating on Monday, February 25. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $27.5 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) rating on Sunday, February 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $28 target. IBC maintained Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.