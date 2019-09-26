Northland Capital Markets Starts Coverage On Northwest Pipe (NWPX) with $35.0000 Target; Steinberg Asset Management Lifted Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position

In a analysts report revealed to investors on 26 September, Northland Capital Markets analyst just started coverage of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) with Outperform rating. The target is $35.0000.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc acquired 43,190 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 1.69M shares with $31.15 million value, up from 1.64 million last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 273,915 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 1,464 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Northwest Pipe Company shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 6,366 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,088 shares. The Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 253,582 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,539 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 121,704 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 7,608 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 6,211 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 63,100 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors invested in 59,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Com reported 3,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $264.77 million. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to public water agencies directly or through installation contractors.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG has $2700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $21.60’s average target is 65.01% above currents $13.09 stock price. Golar LNG had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 24. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, September 24 report. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the shares of GLNG in report on Friday, September 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21.

