Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Stake Maintained by Ameriprise Financial Inc; First Washington Increases Holding in Fireeye (FEYE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 66,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 339,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 273,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Northfield Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 39,784 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) has declined 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.67M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.74 million shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 150 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 25,675 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 20,020 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 586,994 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & owns 191,539 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has 677 shares. Amp Limited reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). D E Shaw And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 298,414 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 29,869 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 64,010 shares. Masters Cap Limited Liability owns 700,000 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 285,936 shares to 280,290 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab (NYSE:CX) by 1.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,747 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NFBK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 1.23% more from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,557 are owned by Amer International Grp Incorporated. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 4,024 shares. 4.75M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). California State Teachers Retirement reported 68,040 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 474 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 90,418 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 83,182 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 133,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio.