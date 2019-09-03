Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.48 N/A 0.76 20.54 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.37 N/A 1.82 15.11

In table 1 we can see Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Univest Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Univest Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta means Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Univest Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Univest Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.5% and 70.4%. 2.3% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Univest Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) was less bullish than Univest Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.