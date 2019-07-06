Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Contrasting side by side

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.62 N/A 0.85 17.78 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 37 4.31 N/A 3.06 13.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 4.3% 0.7% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 52.2%. 1.8% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.4% 6.18% 3.14% 12.24% -4.12% 11.66% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has weaker performance than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.