Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Comparing side by side

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.51 N/A 0.76 20.54 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.55 N/A 3.33 12.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s stock price has smaller growth than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.