Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.58 N/A 0.76 20.54 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.73 N/A 1.58 15.45

In table 1 we can see Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and CB Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CB Financial Services Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and CB Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.5% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has 15.5% stronger performance while CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.