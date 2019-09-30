Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) EPS Estimated At $0.22; BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. NFBK’s profit would be $10.84M giving it 18.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Northfield Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 118,597 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering BBA Aviation PLC (LON:BBA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BBA Aviation PLC has GBX 335 highest and GBX 325 lowest target. GBX 330’s average target is 5.91% above currents GBX 311.6 stock price. BBA Aviation PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Berenberg. The stock of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, September 26. Jefferies maintained BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. See BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 335.00 Downgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 0.02% more from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 9,033 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 73,331 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 177,533 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 270,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 3,620 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 139,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 74,979 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 16,196 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $799.39 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

