Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) SI Decreased By 1.03%

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. CPE’s SI was 56.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 57.05M shares previously. With 7.03 million avg volume, 8 days are for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s short sellers to cover CPE’s short positions. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 21.09 million shares traded or 121.06% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. NFBK’s profit would be $9.46 million giving it 20.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Northfield Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 32,848 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $900 target in Monday, July 1 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.26 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 577,623 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Miller Howard reported 555,381 shares stake. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 220,000 shares. Tributary Limited Co invested in 2.10 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 457,437 shares. Westwood Group has 0.44% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 10,744 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 212,820 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.04% or 214,480 shares in its portfolio. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,484 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 33,613 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Piedmont Advsrs holds 0% or 13,062 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 1.23% more from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications owns 200 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 90,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 11,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 266,041 were accumulated by Charles Schwab. 23,224 were accumulated by Voya Investment Limited Co. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 286,844 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 6.90M shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 474 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 339,749 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0% or 171,126 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 131,684 shares. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 374 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Aperio Grp Ltd Co stated it has 40,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings.