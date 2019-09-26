Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Last Week

Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. NFBK’s profit would be $10.83 million giving it 18.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Northfield Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 94,419 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.69% above currents $72.24 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 0.02% more from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). 17,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. The Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 18,528 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,372 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 41,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 28,637 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,896 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 16,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 253,149 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 121,691 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $798.65 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 21.34 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Lc has 0.44% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tanaka Inc has 288 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 404,718 shares stake. St Germain D J stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership has 1.26M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3.14 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.40M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,000 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 3,819 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 9,660 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0% or 2,026 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 76,862 shares.