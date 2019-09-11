Northern Trust Upped Its Pool (POOL) Position by $2.11 Million; Stock Price Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Its Travelcenters Of Amer (TA) Stake by $826,448; Market Valuation Declined

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 12,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 352,598 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17M, up from 339,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $187.78. About 240,833 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 206,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 227,258 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 433,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 37,983 shares traded or 93.07% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters

Analysts await TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 545.00% or $1.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TA’s profit will be $10.43M for 2.65 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 760.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 25,229 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 121,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) for 9,777 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 80,838 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 62,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 534,716 shares. 100 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. 6,250 were reported by Sei Investments. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Panagora Asset Management holds 3,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Research And has 227,258 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Perritt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) for 358,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 7,335 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company holds 11,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 606 shares. Advsr Mngmt reported 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Coldstream has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 16,118 shares. 385,482 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 8,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Mariner Ltd holds 0% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 70 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,200 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 1.33% or 1.29 million shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.