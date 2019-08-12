Northern Trust Trimmed Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding By $373,167; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Northern Trust Corp decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 21,951 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 974,510 shares with $17.04 million value, down from 996,461 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 2.10 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C

Among 8 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Wells Fargo maintained Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $88 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, May 6. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Argus Research upgraded the shares of HLT in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of SM in report on Monday, July 1 to “Underweight” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. M Partners maintained the shares of SM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Northern Trust Corp increased Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 184,450 shares to 11.45M valued at $513.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 206,270 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was raised too.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 812,637 shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 24.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 21/03/2018 – Hilton Des Moines Downtown Opens for Business, Further Establishing City as Leading Meetings and Events Hub; 09/04/2018 – Hilton Sees 1Q Net $165M-Net $171M; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 09/04/2018 – Hilton: HNA’s Zhang Ling Resigns Pursuant to Stockholders Agreement; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO CHRISTOPHER NASSETTA SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Island Packet: Interim Beaufort Co. Administrator Josh Gruber takes Hilton Head Island job; 26/04/2018 – Hilton 1Q EPS 51c; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC – SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE EFFECTED IN A PRIVATE, NON-UNDERWRITTEN TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGION TO BE NEAR THE HIGHEND OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 05/04/2018 – China’s HNA Group to Sell Stake in Hilton Worldwide